Humane Society of El Paso, PetSmart Charities partner for National Adoption Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Humane Society of El Paso is partnering with PetSmart Charities to host in-person adoption events in support of National Adoption Week, November 8 to November 14.

As part of the in-store event, the Humane Society of El Paso invites future pet owners to attend and meet adoptable pets in their area.

Attendees will be given opportunities to spend time with animals in need of loving homes to make connections, learn about their care, and explore the types of products and services they’ll need as pet parents going forward.

While pets of all ages will be on-site this National Adoption Week, PetSmart Charities is encouraging attendees to consider adopting adult or senior pets.

“Older pets can be overlooked, but often bring special benefits. They’ve been house-trained and are past the puppy stage involving chewing, frequent accidents, and the need for constant attention and activity. Older pets can still learn new tricks but are calmer and have greater attention spans. Senior pets require less supervision and can bring laid-back energy to their new families…” Humane Society of El Paso

While cats will be available at PetSmart throughout National Adoption Week, more dogs will be onsite through the weekend of November 12th through 14th.

“Here at PetSmart Charities, pets inspire us, and we are committed to saving lives…We are proud to be working with our largest partner, the Humane Society of El Paso, along with two additional shelters to find loving, fur-ever homes for pets in need. We encourage everyone to join us for our National Adoption weekend here at the Fountains at Farah Pavilion lawn.” Jay Wendell, PetSmart adoption ambassador.

To view all available pets for adoption, visit www.hselpaso.org.

