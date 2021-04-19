Humane Society of El Paso hosting “Raise the Woof” fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The rooftops of numerous kennels at the Humane Society of El Paso are in need of replacements and repairs, which the nonprofit hopes to pay for with support from the community.

The Humane Society of El Paso is hosting it’s 32nd annual K-9 Classic fundraiser with the moniker “Raise the Woof” in Mid-May. The event lasts between the 16th and 22nd where members of the public can participate in an in-person walk at Ascarate Park or virtually.

“It has been over 12 years since the roofs on the outdoor kennels were first built,” a news release read. “They have been maintained overtime with spot repairs but have continued ot weather and are now in dire need of a costly replacement.”

The week-long event will also include photo contests, a virtual pet parade and daily challenges. The public will also be eligible to win prizes from.

GYN PATH Services Inc. is a sponsor of the event and has been a supporter of the shelter for over 10 years, according to the news release.

“To some people, it might seem odd why a healthcare practice would support an animal shelter,” Anita Miles, executive director of GYN PATH said. “But when you think about it, they kind of go together. We believe no woman should die of cervical cancer and no animal should suffer.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.