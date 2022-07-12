EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Humane Society of El Paso is partnering with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week.

During the in-store event, set to run from July 11through 17, at the PetSmart located in the Fountains of Farah, The Humane Society of El Paso invites potential pet parents to meet adoptable pets in their area.

Opportunities will be given to spend time with animals in need of loving homes. Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products and services they may need.

Adoption fees for puppies are $210, while fees for dogs 16 weeks and older are $140, plus $12.50 for city license and registration. Adoption fees for kittens are $110, and $100 for cats 16 weeks and older, plus $12.50 for city license and registration.

The adoption fee covers spay/neuter procedures, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip implant and registration, deworming, heartworm testing for dogs, and feline leukemia and AIDS testing for cats.

“By hosting large adoption events like National Adoption Week, they help our facility bring our animals out into the community to get exposure to potential adopters that may not head out to our facility,” said Lupe Diaz, Community Relations Coordinator for the Humane Society of El Paso.

To stay updated with all pets available for adoption, visit here.

WHEN/WHERE:

Adoptable pets will be available at the following times and PetSmart locations:

PetSmart at the Fountains at Farah

8889 Gateway Blvd W C400, El Paso, TX 79925

Adoptable cats will be available at the following dates and times:

July 11th – July 17th 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Adoptable dogs will be available at the following dates and times:

July 16th – 17th 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

*Dogs will be available for adoption in the Fountains at Farah Pavilion Lawn

