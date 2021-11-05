Howdy Neighbor! NMSU joins C-USA; Reunites with UTEP for first time in 60 Years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a special meeting of the New Mexico State University Board of Regents on Friday, and after nearly 60 years, the Aggies will re-join UTEP in a Division 1 conference.

Regents decided to become an all-sports member of Conference-USA beginning in 2023, marking the first time since 1961 and the days of the Border Conference.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu signs letter to apply for #CUSA membership and the new member agreement. pic.twitter.com/aIiGoc6EYz — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 5, 2021

Expected to join NMSU in the new C-USA line up will be Liberty, Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State. Both Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, existing members of the conference, are expected to leave for the MAC.

In the past two weeks, Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA left for the American Athletic Conference (AAC), while Marshall, ODU and Southern Miss left for the Sun Belt. With MTSU and WKU now rumored to be on the move, it leaves C-USA with UTEP, LA Tech and FIU.

Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel first reported on Wednesday afternoon that NMSU has finally received an official invitation from Conference USA to join the league, alongside fellow FBS Independent Liberty and FCS schools Jacksonville State and Sam Houston.

NMSU officials would not comment on the matter, but multiple sources confirmed to KTSM on Wednesday that NMSU had indeed received its invitation to join the league.

An official statement from the school is expected this afternoon, and KTSM 9 will provide a full update at that time.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.