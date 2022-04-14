EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thousands have been forced to evacuate and at least 207 buildings consumed by the fire. If you’re looking for a way to help people displaced by the McBride and Nogal Canyon Fires, here are some options.

Monetary donations can be coordinated through the Ruidoso Valley Chamber of Commerce by calling 575-257-7395.











Mescalero Apache Tribe

Accepting all kinds of donations to support displaced Ruidoso residents, firefighters, first and responders. Donations can be made be non-perishable food items, bottled water. Can be dropped off at the Mescalero Community Center at 501 Sudderth Dr., Ruidoso.

American Red Cross

The organization is taking names and numbers of potential volunteers since currently is at capacity. People will be contacted as needed. Request for information can be made by calling 505-265-8514.

Animal evacuations

The Otero County Fairgrounds are available to take in evacuated livestock. The Lincoln County Fairgrounds are currently full, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Ruidoso Village Hall and Mountain Montessori

Pre-packed food and toiletries, water, blankets, clothing and children’s items can be donated as well at 122 Carrizo Canyon Road, Ruidoso.

