EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The DEA has partnered with CADCA and Bernalillo County in New Mexico to offer a free training for businesses seeking to address problematic substance use and misuse in the workplace.

Carlos Briano, Public Information Officer for DEA El Paso division, gave KTSM more details about this free training.

“CADCA’S Workplace Engagement training is designed to help assist companies and other organizations to address problematic substance use and misuse in the workplace. This training begins with an introduction on how problematic substance use impacts employees, important signs, and symptoms of misuse, and why employers should address this issue. Following this, there is a step-by-step guide on how to begin the discussion with employees on these important topics as well as important education, prevention, and recovery resource recommendations.”