How the Borderland can see impacts from Iran and U.S. tensions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A local political science expert at UTEP said El Pasoans can expect a delay at ports of entry due to increased security measures in response to the Iran and U.S. tensions.

“One of the implications can be for the bridge traffic that any thing that raises in security will raise the wait times to get across,” Dr. Charles Boehmer, the Political Science Chair at UTEP said.

Customs and Border Protection confirming that said:

Based on the current threat environment, CBP is operating with an enhanced posture at its ports of entry to safeguard our national security and protect the American people while simultaneously protecting the civil rights and liberties of everyone. CBP Spokesperson

“This was especially the case after 9/11 it was the case with the caravans and the border patrols been understaffed and that doesnt do anything to decrease the wait times,” Boehmer said.

As KTSM reported, Juarez officials such as Mayor Armando Cabada said they’ve already seen longer wait times at the bridges crossing from Juarez to El Paso.

“The bridge times would be a consequece of being more careful and tracking everyone who crosses,” Boehmer said.

Another possible effect according to the professor, the United States and Mexico could be more prone to an increase in gas prices. The U.S. doesn’t rely on Iran for petroleum as a main source but Dr. Boehmer said tensions could affect the supply and demand itself for oil.

“If hostilities grow worse, then we could see gas prices or even the fear of escalation can drive gas prices higher even if it is for a week or two,” Boehmer said.

As for the public’s fear of a global war stemming from these tensions, the UTEP professor says its unlikely.

“Iran would be a very difficult country to invade but also Iran’s capabilities against other countries would have its limits especially in a war against the united states,” Boehmer said.