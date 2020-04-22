Housing and utility assistance available for veterans financially impacted by COVID-19

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Veterans Assistance Office has been awarded an additional $75,000 grant to help veterans who have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization said the grant is available to help provide housing and utility assistance for those veterans in-need and their families throughout El Paso County.

“This additional funding will ensure that the County of El Paso is ready to serve and assist any eligible Veterans and their families during this pandemic. They have been here for their Country now their Country is here for them,” said Carl Dwyer, El Paso County Veterans Program Manager.

According to officials, applicants are required to demonstrate financial hardships by presenting documentation of emergency circumstances or unexpected expenditures in addition to financial records, unpaid lease agreements and/or utilities bills with the following:

• Active Duty/Reserve/National Guard present current military identification card; inactive
Veterans present DD-214 with the type of discharge.
• Dependents present a current identification card or spouse DD-214.
• Surviving Spouses of Veterans present spouse DD-214, marriage license, death
certificate, and VA award letter.

General Assistance applications and the list of required documents can be downloaded from the Veterans Assistance Office website at https://www.epcounty.com/veterans/default.htm.

Financial assistance requests and applications with required documentation can be submitted to Julio César Martindelcampo Funds for Veterans Assistance Program Coordinator at jmartindelcampo@epcounty.com or to Efren Montelongo Claims & Benefits Advisor at efmontelongo@epcounty.com.

