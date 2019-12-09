House fire reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department has reported a fire on the 10700 block of Jadestone Street in Northeast El Paso.
It happened Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.
Viewer video sent to us by Sabrina Cox shows flames shooting out of the roof of the home.
Another viewer, Beatriz Lugo, also sent in a video showing firefighters working to contain the flames.
The El Paso Fire Department said the fire was quickly contained and there were no reports of any injuries.
According to authorities, the fire was inside a vacant house.
Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause and Texas Gas Service and El Paso Electric are assisting fire crews.