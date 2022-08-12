EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A fire burst in a house on the 10800 block of Golden Sands Dr. which killed a total of 6 dogs. No human injuries were reported.

Multiple cats are still unaccounted for.

According to El Paso Fire Department, investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will update with more details as they become available.

