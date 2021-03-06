Hospitals of Providence working with local leaders to get community’s most vulnerable vaccinated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence, local community groups and elected leaders are working to ensure the most vulnerable receive COVID-19 vaccines.

On Friday, the hospital continued its efforts providing the vaccines to vulnerable El Pasoans. County Commissioner Iliana Holguin visited the hospital and said she was pleased to see the work done to get the community vaccinated.

“It was such a relief, to see so many people here getting a vaccine. Especially, so many older people,” she said. “They’re the most vulnerable. They’re the ones that need the most help registering and getting their vaccine.”

Nicholas Tejeda, Group CEO of the Hospitals of Providence, said a lot of effort is put into ensuring members of the community receive their vaccines.

“In the Hospitals of Providence, we’re blessed,” Tejeda said. “We have many talented people and at the East campus where this clinic took place, we have a tremendous team that spent a lot of effort and pride to make sure the process was smooth for everyone who came in our doors.”