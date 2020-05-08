Hospitals of Providence taking precautions as elective surgeries resume

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence said it has resumed elective care for patients in the Borderland region.

Officials said elective procedures are now being scheduled at the Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus, Sierra Campus, East Campus, Transmountain Campus, and Specialty Campus.

“This has been a challenging time for our community. Many patients have postponed medical care or are in need of treating new symptoms,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group Chief Executive Officer for The Hospitals of Providence. “It is our role and responsibility to ensure we are able to provide much-needed care to our community.”

The Hospitals of Providence said it has been in close communication with the medical staff at its hospitals to go over protocols to prevent and treat COVID-19.

According to officials, the safety protocols follow the state guidelines set by the CDC and CMS.

“Over the last several weeks, we have demonstrated that our medical community can come together to prepare and treat COVID-19, while safely caring for other illnesses. Our health system is safe for elective and emergent care. We have rigorous protocols in place, adequate access to testing and protective personal equipment, as well as well-trained and experienced staff,” said Tejeda.

The Hospitals of Providence said it has taken every precaution, combining infection prevention processes, training, testing, and supply of personal protective equipment.

According to the Hospitals of Providence, the following resources are in place as elective care resumes:

Screening for all patients, visitors, and staff prior to entry at the hospital

Social distancing practices including limiting visitors and vendors

Separate care pathways, areas, and staff for potential or confirmed COVID-19 patients

Universal masking for all caregiver’s staff and patients

Access to COVID-19 testing for all patients, physicians, and staff who require it

Ample inventory and pipeline of protective personal equipment

Heightened infection prevention policies across all sites of care

“Our team of physicians’ and staffs’ perseverance and willingness to adapt is a reflection of our commitment to provide exceptional care,” said Tejeda. “We are inspired and assured that with our continued teamwork we will be able to safely increase our community’s access to elective surgery,”