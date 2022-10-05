EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The hospitals is hosting mammo Saturday on Oct. 15., from 8 till 5 p.m., at the hospitals of Providence imaging center west, and Breast and women’s health center east.

The breast imaging centers are offering extended hours to accommodate busy schedules. The cost is $60 for breast screenings, and $130 for 3D.

You can make your appointment by calling (833) 227-6961.

Mammograms are considered to be the most effective form of early detection for breast cancer.

