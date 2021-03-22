The Hospitals of Providence expanding visitation hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Visitation hours at The Hospitals of Providence have expanded to allow for one visitor each day for non-COVID patients, hospital officials say.

One person is allowed to visit family and friends between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. each day at The Hospitals of Providence. Visitors should expect to be screened before they enter the hospital and will be required to wear a facemask at all times.

Individuals must be at least 18 years old and follow screening policies to enter the facilities.

“Welcoming back our visitors this past month has been a positive change for our hospitals, patients and their loved ones and a moment our team has been waiting for,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group CEO for The Hospitals of Providence. “Being able to expand our visitation hours to allow loved ones more time to spend with their friends and family is critical to their health and recovery and uplifting to their spirit and outlook.”