EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In 2022, The Hospitals of Providence has plans to invest over $45 million dollars in additional capital to continue to elevate the standard of care and meet the healthcare needs of the growing community.

The Hospital of Providence want to acknowledge that they’ve spent over $2 billion dollars to expand access to care and state-of-the-art technology across all areas of the city. Below is a snapshot of the projects included, given by the Hospitals of Providence.

· The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus: In 2016, the Memorial Campus underwent a masterplan renovation upgrading visitor waiting areas, upgrading technology, and modernizing units and patient areas. Committed to expanding cancer care, the Memorial Campus is recognized as El Paso’s only Comprehensive Community Cancer Program equipped with a multidisciplinary tumor board bringing together a comprehensive group of cancer specialists to discuss individualized treatment options for cancer patients. In 2016, Providence Children’s Hospital expanded pediatric specialized care with the opening of Providence Children’s Specialty Clinic, providing a broad range of pediatric treatment for short and long-term needs to include diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitative care.

· The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus: In 2016, the Sierra Campus also underwent a masterplan renovation refreshing and modernizing waiting areas, upgrading the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and adding in a Neuro ICU. Sierra Campus is proudly recognized as the city’s only Comprehensive Stroke Center and HeartCARE Center, offering the highest level of stroke and heart care in the region. This includes the region’s first and only structural heart program. In 2019, the Specialty Campus was unveiled bringing the first center of its kind to El Paso providing specialized surgical and pain care in one comprehensive setting and offering both inpatient and outpatient care.

· The Hospitals of Providence East Campus: In 2008, East Campus opened its doors to be the first hospital to begin caring for patients in far East El Paso. The East Campus is the only hospital located in one of the most densely populated zip codes in the United States. Since 2008, East Campus has expanded its bed capacity from 108-beds to 218-beds, including the addition of 30-beds in 2022. To strengthen emergency services, East Campus is actively working to enhance and elevate trauma care for East El Paso residents.

· The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus: In 2017, the Transmountain Campus, one of the nation’s newest teaching hospitals, expanded access to care in Northwest El Paso bringing the next generation of healthcare providers to the area, in partnership with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. In 2020, Transmountain Campus added a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Most notably, the Transmountain Campus was recently recognized as a Robotic Surgery Center of Excellence specializing in Urogynecology – demonstrating best practices and patient outcomes.

· Neighborhood Hospitals & Freestanding Emergency Departments: Improving care in more rural areas of El Paso, in 2017 and 2018 The Hospitals of Providence Horizon City Campus and Northeast Campus opened their doors expanding access to care in Horizon City and Northeast El Paso. In 2018 and 2019, The Hospitals of Providence Emergency Room Edgemere and Emergency Room Montwood opened – expanding access to convenient emergency care. In 2022, additional plans for expansion will be announced.

Our commitment to El Paso is clear – whenever and wherever the community grows, we have led the way to meet the healthcare needs of our loved ones and neighbors. As the largest private employer and also amongst the largest taxpayers in the region, we are very proud to have supported the incredible rise of El Paso over the last 20 years. Nicholas Tejada, Group Chief Executive Officer, Hospital of Providence

