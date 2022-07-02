EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – If you still haven’t found the right activity for your kids, this summer Horses Unlimited Rescue and Education Center is offering kids summer camp from July 11th to July 14th.

Since 2011, Horses Unlimited has helped with animal welfare and has provided services for El Paso County for rescues and owner surrenders.

“We’ve gone and helped on several cases of abandonment or neglect issues we then have the three Rs we retrain rehabilitate and rehome them.” Victoria Davis/Horses Unlimited barn manager

While at the camp the kids will be learning about the horse while also being hands on like brushing and saddling that way, they are more self-efficient. Davis says having kids work with a horse directly gives them a chance to learn from an animal whose past life is not ideal.

“It gives children self confidence and self-esteem, but it also teaches them empathy for the animals that come through here especially when they are all taken care of ones that are more sickly or more skinny that’s when you really can show someone’s empathy because it something they’re not really used to especially if you grow up in a city.”

Being a part of horses unlimited goes beyond the summer camp. working with animal welfare for many years gives them the opportunity to help El Paso County and let people know how to take care of their animals. They are also looking for volunteers to help them around the ranch while also giving back to the community

Food and water will be provided for the kids at the camp. If you would like to sign your kids up for the camp you can contact Victoria Davis or head to their website horsesunlimited.org.

