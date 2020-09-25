Horizon man finds $400 in counterfeit cash on morning run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every morning Ignacio Lozoya goes for a run near East Lake Boulevard.

However, a few days ago while out on his run he noticed $100 bills lying in the desert. Lozoya thought he hit the jackpot, but soon realized the money was counterfeit.



Counterfeit money found by Lozoya in Horizon.

“I see something on the ground and it caught my attention and I’m like, ‘oh my goodness,’” said Ignacio Lozoya, who lives in Horizon City. “So I go over and it’s a crispy $100 bill.”

However, it wasn’t just one bill. Lozoya showed KTSM 9 News the area where he found a total of four $100 bill, all counterfeit.

“And then I come up closer to Horizon Boulevard off of Desert Mist, and I see two more and I’m like this just keeps getting better,” said Lozoya.

Before realizing it was fake, Lozoya was planning what to buy with the money.

“I start looking at it, and it looks real and then I put it up to the light. And I don’t see the hologram of Benjamin Franklin on it. Then I’m like, ‘nah this isn’t real,’” said Lozoya. “And then I started putting it up to the light more, and then I saw that there was kind of like a watermark in Chinese lettering.”

The U.S. Secret Service told KTSM 9 News this type of thing is more common than many El Pasoans may think.

“Recently in El Paso we have been seeing an uptick in the counterfeit $100 bills. It used to be the $20 bills; but, as of recently, it has been a $100 bill,” said Frank Boudreaux Jr., a Secret Service agent in El Paso.

Counterfeit bill with Chinese writing

Boudreaux said it’s the same type of bills that Lozoya found in Horizon, with Chinese writing on the back. He warned the community to look closely at bills.

“Every genuine note has a serial number, so if somebody is selling something for $1,000, and they get 10 $100 bills and there’s 10 serial numbers that are the same, you know it’s counterfeit,” said Boudreaux.

He added that purposefully using counterfeit cash is a federal crime.

“If someone knowingly and willingly utters counterfeit or passes counterfeit, that’s punishable up to 20 years in jail,” said Boudreaux.

According to the Secret Service the best thing to do if you find counterfeit money is to turn it in to the police or take it to a bank and let them know it is fake.

Lozoya told KTSM that he turned the $400 in counterfeit money in to the Horizon Police Department, but adds that is was a disappointment finding out it was fake.