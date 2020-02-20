Horizon man accused of murdering live-in girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve arrested a man accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Travis James Edmisten, 36, is accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend back in January.

Officials said on Jan. 25 that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was summoned by the Horizon City Police Department to the 15000 block of Ashford St. in Horizon City. The call was in reference to a death investigation.

Major Crimes Unit detectives were informed that the Horizon City Police received a 911 phone call and when they arrived at the address they found the body of a 37-year-old female in the shower.

The woman was identified as Erin Teresa Hawkins. Investigators said she died of severe physical trauma caused by Edmisten. He was taken into custody on Feb. 19 and was charged with 1st-degree felony murder and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond.