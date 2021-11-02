Horizon Heights PE teacher develops, inspires with “You Me We #Team SISD” T-shirt

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a design thought up by a longtime physical education teacher at Horizon Heights Elementary School, employees in the Socorro ISD employees are proudly wearing the new gear emblazoned with “You, Me, We #TeamSISD.”

According to Corbett – who watched the 2021 Socorro ISD Convocation message from Interim Superintendent Marta Carmona, M.Ed., – he reached out to her and suggested the district use her words, “You, Me, We are #TeamSISD” on a new district T-Shirt.

Corbett, a coach for nearly 23 years, knows about motivating a team and what is meaningful for students and teachers. He currently is an assistant football coach and assistant softball coach at Eastlake High School.

“It was an attention getter. I sat there and listened and thought that’s a shirt…It is simple and sweet and includes everybody in the district. Ultimately, that’s what it should be, include everyone, for it to be a success.” Ara Corbett

Carmona loved Corbett’s idea and the new T-shirts were created. In October, Carmona personally delivered the first “You, Me, We” shirt to Corbett as he was monitoring lunch in the cafeteria.

He was shocked and honored to be the first employee to receive the shirt, he said.

“I hope that everybody likes them. I think they are cool, they look good,” Corbett said. “Everyone should wear them with pride and people should be happy to wear them. This brings out more pride in the district.”

Faculty and staff at all campuses in the district have received a “You Me We” shirt and have been proudly showing their district spirit as they wear their shirts.

“I thank Mr. Corbett for reaching out to me with his brilliant idea. I am happy that the message resonated with him as an educator and coach…He plays a vital role in bringing unity and meaningful connections with his students and colleagues at Horizon Heights and Eastlake. I know he is leading with his heart.” Superintendent Marta Carmona, M.Ed.

The “You, Me, We” message reiterates the close-knit solidarity of the Socorro ISD family. The “we” part of the message is especially important, Corbett said.

“It is us. We’re included in this,” he said. “We can take ownership of it.”

