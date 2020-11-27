Horizon Fire Department teams ups with local organizations to deliver Thanksgiving meals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There has been a 25-percent increase in the number of clients needing emergency food, according to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

Each day, the organization’s food distribution sites serve an average of 10,000 families. According to the food bank’s website, they have already surpassed the total amount of food distributed in 2019. Last year, EPFHFB distributed more than 32.5 million pounds. By May 2020, the food bank distributed more than 50 million pounds.

Several local organizations are stepping up to do what they can to help feed those in need.

The Horizon Fire Department, the Vista Market and 1-800-BOARDUP of El Paso delivered meals to local families on Wednesday.

HFD said they partnered with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to raise $2,500, but there are still many people in El Paso who don’t have food.

You can help by donating to the food bank at elpasoansfightinghunger.org/donate/hfd.

Latest Headlines