EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the past week, Bertha Gonzalez and her family have been left on edge after a stray dog has been roaming their neighborhood. At first, Gonzalez said she tried to care for the dog but it has since turned aggressive and she’s worried for her young daughters.

Despite the fence around her home being over 8 feet tall, the dog has been able to jump from her neighbor’s yard to her own, Gonzalez said. In order to try to get the dog away from the neighborhood, she contacted Animal Welfare but was told they were unable to take it due to capacity limits at the shelter.

“They said, ‘We’ll send somebody out the next day. He doesn’t look aggressive. They’re saying he’s not aggressive. Well, he did run up to my daughter and she’s little, a 6 year old, and come to find out he also ran up to the other neighbor’s daughter too,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez has not allowed her daughters to step outside unattended since the dog was spotted and is asking for help to find a home for the dog.

KTSM did reach out to El Paso County Animal Welfare and the City of Horizon. Our calls were unanswered by animal welfare and according to the message from Horizon City, they are closed for business on Fridays.

KTSM will be following up on this story in the coming days.

