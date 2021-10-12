Horizon City man killed after off-road dirtbike strikes rock wall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One man is dead after an early Tuesday morning crash involving a dirtbike in a Far-East El Paso neighborhood.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the 1200 block of Zapata Street, just north of Socorro ISD’s Desert Wind School.

“Deputies assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic investigations section responded and determined that the rider of the off-road dirt bike was not wearing a helmet and had crashed into a rock wall resulting in fatal injuries,” EPCSO officials shared.

The rider has been identified as 32-year-old Eric Estevez from Horizon City Texas.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage motorcycle riders to wear a helmet and to never operate off-road motorcycles and ATV’s on roadways,” EPCSO officials added.

