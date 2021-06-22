Horizon city felon admits to threatening Walmart on social media for attention

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Horizon city felon admitted to threatening a Walmart for attention on social media during a federal court hearing.

Alex Barron, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearms and ammunition on Tuesday while also saying he posted a photograph of an AR-15 on social media with a hashtag that appeared to threaten the store.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison and has been in federal custody since his arrest on May 8, 2020.

Last year, federal authorities executed several search warrants of Barron’s property after he posted the photo on social media. The image included hashtags that read #watchoutwalmartimcoming and #droplikeflys.

A review of the 30-year-old’s criminal history shows he was convicted in 2012 of a felony for drug-related offenses in El Paso County.

The picture caused concern among El Pasoans who recalled the events of Aug. 3 where 23 people were killed and 25 were injured during a mass shooting.

