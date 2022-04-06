EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Horizon City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) announced on Tuesday April, 5 the hiring of Rafa Arellano to fill the new position of Business Development Manager.

According to officials, Rafa Arellano brings nearly a decade of experience in government administration with the County and City of El Paso.

In his new role with Horizon City EDC, Arellano will focus on business retention and expansion.

Rafa’s decade of experience in public sector development and policy analysis will be invaluable to Horizon City EDC as we continue our mission to create jobs, stoke capital investment and boost the quality of life in Horizon City. The new Business Development Manager position gives Horizon City EDC the opportunity to expand our business support services by assisting local businesses by promoting incentives aimed at growing existing businesses in Horizon City. Eddie Guerrero, Horizon City EDC Exec. Director

Arellano holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA), with a focus on Urban and Regional Development, from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is an accredited New Urbanist by the Congress for the New Urbanism and a member of the International Economic Development Council.

