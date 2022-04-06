EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Horizon City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) announced on Tuesday April, 5 the hiring of Rafa Arellano to fill the new position of Business Development Manager.
According to officials, Rafa Arellano brings nearly a decade of experience in government administration with the County and City of El Paso.
In his new role with Horizon City EDC, Arellano will focus on business retention and expansion.
Arellano holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA), with a focus on Urban and Regional Development, from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is an accredited New Urbanist by the Congress for the New Urbanism and a member of the International Economic Development Council.
