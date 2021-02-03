Homeless moved from an alleyway, county looking for solutions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday afternoon in Downtown El Paso on the corner of Texas Ave. and Nobel Street, crews could be seen cleaning out an alleyway that was being used as a homeless camp. A grapple truck was being used to move the trash out of the area.

Bell and his belongings

“I’ve been living out here in this neighborhood for almost eight years,” said Bellafante Bell a homeless man who was staying in an alleyway.

Bell says he moves from place to place and this was not the first time he has been asked to move by police.

Another homeless man who was living in the alleyway says he doesn’t know where he will go but says it won’t be a homeless shelter.

“I don’t like staying in shelters because I’m a drug addict so I can’t stay in shelters, they drug test you,” said Luis Munoz who could be seen standing on the side of the road with all his belongings.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego tells KTSM 9 News, while you may see more homeless in the street the population is not growing. Explaining why they cannot stay in alleyways.

“It’s the area of the law enforcement the police department and obviously they can’t allow that you’re obstructing a passway because of emergencies and so forth,” said, Samaniego.

Samaniego adds that El Paso homeless shelters are not at capacity, but just like Luis Munoz many choose not to go to a shelter.

“They are provided but they’ve decided to be in one area where they have less restrictions where they can have their pets or they can have criminal charges or they could have all these criterion’s that would not allow them to be in some of the shelters,” said, Samaniego.

The City and County are working together, according to Samaniego, to find a solution to the problem. Using Las Cruces as an example where Samaniego says homeless who don’t want to go to shelters are provided a place to set up camp.

“Lowes and Home Depot actually provided the tents for them and provided the material for them to do that,” said Samaniego. “Now there is some criticism from society as to whether or not were neutering a homeless enviornment instead of helping them get out of that enviornment.

Explaining that there are a lot of moving parts to the solution especially with COVID-19 as a factor and trying to not allow the homeless to congregate.

“The most important thing we can do is keep them out of harm’s way in this situation keep them from getting covid,” said, Samaniego.