Homeland Security and Customs Border Protection continue search for counterfeit merchandise after Super Bowl LV

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Customs Border Protection take extra precaution of theft after the Super Bowl.

“The Super Bowl may be over, but HSI special agents continue to look for distributors of counterfeit merchandise in our community that put at risk the health and safety of the American public, rob American workers of jobs, and adversely impact the U.S. economy.” says HSI El Paso Spokesperson.

The joint operation successfully seized counterfeit merchandise from Jan. 22 through Feb. 5 throughout the county, East Side parking lots, a Lower Valley business, and a Horizon City Residence.

Agents and officers responded to tips from the public and encountered a vendor who was selling counterfeit NFL, NBA, and MLB jerseys as well as counterfeit Prada, Michael Kors, and Burberry purses and wallets.

All counterfeit items were in violation of importation, removal and contrary to law.

The joint investigation was part of Operation Team Player, a nationwide effort that targets the importation, trafficking, and sale of counterfeit sports merchandise, apparel, and tickets.

Operation Team Player is ongoing and begins after every Super Bowl.

“Those looking to purchase sports memorabilia should do so from legitimate vendors. Buying anywhere else supports criminal activity and will generally leave you with a poorly made inferior product.” says CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Spokesperson.

To learn more about the IPR Center or to report theft, visit The National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center — IPRCenter.