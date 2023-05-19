EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today students, teachers, and parents from five different online Texas schools held an in-person meetup to celebrate the end of another successful school year.

The event was held at Kingsbury Commons at Sue Young park in the northeast.

This is the first time students from all five schools have had the opportunity to meet each other in person.

KTSM spoke with a student about what it felt like to be able to meet other students for the first time.

“Well, it’s pretty cool because usually I don’t get the social meet-up with all these people I haven’t really met,” said Jaxson Mercer, a 4th-grade student.

Students were able to interact with each other as well as the school faculty.

They were also able to enjoy treats, virtual bingo, and splash pads.