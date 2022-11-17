LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – If you’re looking for a furry friend to join your family, ACTion Programs for Animals’ (APA) is offering half-off adoptions starting Nov. 25, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023.

Those interested in meeting APA’s adoptable animals can visit the adoption center at 537 N. Solano Dr. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Saturday. For more information on the program or to see the animals up for adoption, click here.

The special offer is part of their annual “Home 4 the Holidays” campaign. With the exception of small dogs, all adoptions are 50% off during that time.

“Adopting from us helps us save more lives. When you adopt from APA, you open up a spot for us to rescue the next animal from the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, and we focus on pulling the longest-term animals from the shelter.” APA Executive Director Michel Meunier.