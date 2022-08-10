EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The last holocaust survivor in El Paso, Tibor Schaechner was only fifteen-years-old when it started.

Tibor is now ninty-four-years-old and lives to tell his story. He says he was in Budapest during this time when daily he would travel right outside of Budapest and dig ditches with what he says was busy work.

He says in his group were 180 boys and everyday a truck would be sent to pick them up. “One morning I overslept and I took the city bus, when approaching the city limits, Budapest city limits, the driver calls me to the front and says young man you take off your star, yellow star and get off the bus… he saved my life because 179 boys were taken off the truck, and all of them sent to Auschwitz, and nobody came back.”

He recalls one young boy who would sing solos in the synagogues.

“I can still listen to his voice, he didn’t come back either.”

Jamie Flores the executive director of the museum says they want to connect the events that happened during the holocaust to today’s world.

“We are seeing a staggering rise in anti-semitism, white supremacy, hate crimes, and hate speech against communities across our county and really around the world, there’s never been a time more relevant to learn the history of the holocaust and how it relates to what’s happening today to individual life’s, experiences and stores.”

Additionally, the museum has an exhibit dedicated to today’s history such as Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd tragedy. This is to help tie in the Holocaust to show the hate in the world.

