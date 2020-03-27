Holloman Air Force Bases raises Health Protection Condition as a COVID-19 precaution

The New Mexico flag waves in the breeze on Jan. 6, 2009, at the front gate of Holloman Air Force Base. The flags replaced the normal presentation of U.S. Flags, New Mexico state flags and German flags in honor of New Mexicos admittance into the union on Jan. 6, 1912. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st […]

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KTSM)– The Holloman Air Force Base moved to Health Protection Condition Charlie on Wednesday, March 25, as a precaution.

The precautionary move was declared by the Secretary of Defense in the continued, growing response to the threatof COVID-19 across the Department of the Air Force and local communities. All Department of Defense installations have moved to HPCON Charlie due to the nationwide impact of COVID-19 and increasing threat to military personnel.

As KTSM previously reported, Fort Bliss in Texas also moved to HPCON Charlie on Wednesday as it announced three new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to seven.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 at Holloman or in Otero County. Holloman leadership said it remains in frequent communication with city, county and state officials.

Holloman has already implemented health protection measures related to HPCON Charlie including substantial hygiene measures, social distancing, restricted base access, maximizing teleworking, limiting off-base travel, closing non-essential services and implementation of additional screening measures.

Similar to the Centers for Disease Controland Prevention guidance, the Department of Defense provides similar guidance to military commanders through HPCON levels. Installation commanders use this for appropriate responsesto public health emergencies or incidentsof public health concern. HPCON Charlie is the third step beyond the normal baseline.

HPCON Charlie measures include, but are not limited to: potential health screening at gates and medical facilities, maximizing social distancing and ensuring group activities include less than 10 personnel.

Holloman’s operational and training missions will continue, supporting the needs of U.S. national defense.