Holloman airbase takes steps to protect personnel from COVID-19

The 49th Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon Flagship sits in a hangar on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 18, 2019. This was the first time that an aircraft has been re-designed on Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Holloman Air Force Base is taking preventative measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Col. Joseph Campo, 49th Wing Commander, has placed Holloman Air Force Base at Health Protection Condition Alpha, which acknowledges the potential for a health threat and sets preemptive, precautionary measures set in place by the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Staffing will be minimal on base and teleworking will be widely used as the airbase takes all necessary steps to safeguard our military, civilians, contractors, and families are being taken, according to a statement issued Sunday.

Holloman leadership said they will continue to monitor this situation closely and is in constant contact with city, county and state officials.

Currently, there are no known cases of COVID-19 at Holloman or in the immediate local area.

Holloman’s mission of producing operationally ready F-16 and MQ-9 aircrew will continue.

