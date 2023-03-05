EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For members of the El Paso community who are curious about finding alternative ways to the heal the body, The Wholistic Mercado is doing just that. The group hosted their event to showcase what they have to offer.

The event demonstrated aromatherapy, sound baths, reiki and tarot card readings while also demonstrating healthy food as another form of healing.

Local certified healer Cesar Lujan explained that the mercado is a place to find anything someone could be looking for.

“This is an incredible space for people to come together to realize there are more like-minded individuals and to have a sense of community for everyone that is very inclusive. It’s an amazing experience to be a part of this and amazing to feel everyone’s energy around us,” Lujan said.

Karessa Fronseca founded the Wholistic Mercado as a way to bring a community together while also helping others find a healing alternative most comfortable for them. She is hoping she can show them ways to heal their bodies outside of modern medicine.

“In many ways. we understand subconsciously, right, that there has to be a different way. There has to be something so I feel that’s what holistic wellness is offering people because it’s not just what we’re eating. It’s not just energy. It’s what wounds am I carrying and am I willing to look at them,” Fronseca said.

Over the years, holistic healing has grown in popularity, but there is still a stigma surrounding the practice. What the people of the Wholistic Mercado hope this event will do, is open minds and inspire people to take that first step..

“If we look at the scientific research behind it, I personally speak nothing but science when it comes to these kinds of things and you can find that there are forms of release. There are different modalities of people coming to terms with not only the medical community but also different forms of television and media,” Lujan said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store