EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Whether you put up Christmas decorations early in November or if you do not get started until the middle of December, it is always a hassle to get them done the way you would want to. That is where El Paso business The Holiday Convenience comes in to help create the perfect Christmas display for your home.

The company was started in 2017 by Antonio Pinon, along with his wife, with him going around neighborhoods, asking if homeowners would like for him to put up their holiday decorations. Since then, they have gained several employees and even more houses to decorate.

“We got our first 10 houses that year. I just printed out some fliers, went door to door and got our first 10 clients, and those first 10 clients are still with us today in 2022, and from there till now now, we have over 100 clients,” Pinon said.

Knowing that homeowners want their homes to look perfect for the holidays, Pinon works with them every step of the way to make sure he and his staff are creating the perfect display for them, that they’ll love, whether they are older homeowners, families or first-time homeowners.

“We pretty much ask the clients. It’s really up to them how they want their lights and the themes that they want and we pretty much facilitate that,” Pinon said.

It is around this time of the year where it gets too hectic for some to actually take the time to decorate their home. That’s is exactly the reason behind The Holiday Convenience to make it easier for everyone this Christmas time.

“Our whole motto is you enjoy the holidays, we’ll put up your Christmas lights right, so it’s pretty much the convenience of you. There’s some really tall roofs out there. There’s tile roofs. There’s roofs that are really sloped and we do all of it.”

If you would like to reach out to Pinon at the Holiday Convenience you can scan the QR code or call the number below.

