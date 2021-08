EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s historic Ysleta High School has a new principal.

On Monday, Ysleta ISD announced Laura “Judy” Calderon as the new school head.

Calderon has been serving as the campus’s interim principal and has 22 years of experience in education. Her appointment as principal takes effect August 24.

YISD also announced Rosario Fernandez as the district’s new director of transportation.