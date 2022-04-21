EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series next month.

On Thursday, May 5th the citywide business-to-business networking event will feature exhibitor showcases and workshops for business owners, senior management, business professionals, and company decision-makers.

Organizers share that the event is geared towards any employer looking to make business-to-business connections and learn about products and services designed to help their business grow. In addition, participants can attend cutting-edge workshops and take part in a networking lunch.

The Governor’s Small Business Series will begin with a continental breakfast, then, corporate strategist, international conference speaker, executive coach, and COO of MoreTalent, Dr. Bill Mitchell, will lead a discussion with some of El Paso’s brightest business owners about how we can stay positive and profitable as we bounce back from the pandemic.

Afterward, the three workshops will cover:

Hiring Successfully in Today’s Economy

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly of Supply Chain Issues

Rethinking my Business for Tomorrow.

Post workshops, attendees will enjoy a networking luncheon with our keynote speaker, Dr. Mitchell, and other speakers and business leaders.

Additionally, five El Paso businesses will receive The Governor’s Small Business Award. Attendees are encouraged to take a handful of business cards for mass networking opportunities.

The 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series in El Paso will connect business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen or grow a business. The event is an opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. This Cinco de Mayo come, learn and network!

For tickets go to: https://conta.cc/3O0qPRV



WHEN : Thursday, May 5th, 2022

: Thursday, May 5th, 2022 TIME : 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. WHERE : Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel, 2027 Airway Boulevard, El Paso, TX 79925

: Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel, 2027 Airway Boulevard, El Paso, TX 79925 COST : All Day Access Pass for $20 (includes breakfast, lunch, and access to all panels).

: All Day Access Pass for $20 (includes breakfast, lunch, and access to all panels). REGISTER Click Here

