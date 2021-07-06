Update: Hiker found dead at White Sands National Park identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A hiker was found dead at White Sands National Park on Monday, according to an official with White Sands National Park.

New Mexico State Police identified the hiker as Jeffrey Minshew, 63, of Moriarty, N.M.

At about 11 p.m. on Sunday, White Sands National Park rangers launched a search and rescue after an unoccupied car was found at the park. The Organ Mountain Technical Rescue Squad was able to find the man’s footprints and tracked them for about half a mile before finding his body off-trail.

The National Park Service is coordinating with the New Mexico State Police, the lead investigative agency, to investigate the incident. Further information is currently not available. No foul play is suspected at this time.

