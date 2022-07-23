EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Lions Club and Moms On Board partnered for a back-to-school uniform swap. The event allowed families to do a uniform swap with other El Paso families to prepare for the upcoming school year.

All you had to do was drop off your gently used school uniform to one of the drop off locations by July 20th and in exchange you get a voucher.

The voucher allowed families to go to the Ascarte Park Pavilion today to get used school uniforms back in exchange.

You were able to browse through all uniforms to find what you need.

The first four hundred families that showed up to the event today received a free backpack. According to Moms on Board, the backpacks went fast because more El Pasoans showed up than expected.

We were planning about four to five hundred people but it looks like there’s about 1,000 people here. Adrianne Moody, Executive Director, Moms on Board

She said only about one hundred people responded yes to her Facebook event, and was not expecting to see one thousand people in only the first hour.

Besides a uniform swap there was still lots to do for families and children including, arts and crafts, instruments to play with, food trucks, immunize El Paso, and even a place to adopt a new pet.

Moody says next year they will prepare even better.

