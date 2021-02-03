High school yearbooks looking different this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With school transferring online and events being held virtually, it’s been a challenge for students to document the typical high school experience for the yearbook.

Aron Basurto, Coronado High School senior and editor in chief of the yearbook, said they had to find ways to adapt the yearbook and present student life on paper.

“As this experience is once in the lifetime there’s a lot of things that we can’t cover directly at Coronado but are happening around our community that we think would be sufficient enough to cover,” said Basurto explaining that the theme of this year’s yearbook is ‘Once in a lifetime.’

With their yearbook advisor Kimberly Haefner, the crew decided to create a chronological yearbook, following events on a weekly basis.

“Every week has two pages and we put them in order and whatever happens we do our best to cover it,” explained Haefner.

She said that last year prepared them for what they could expect in 2021, but they still found it challenging to get photographs.

“We’re relying a lot on the sponsors, parents and kids to take pictures themselves and send them to us,” said Haefner.

She has also been teaching her students to use photoshop in order to edit some group photos.

“I’m trying to teach the kids that if something is difficult to not look at it as an obstacle, but how can you work with what the situation is and make it the best,” explained Haefner adding this challenge has given students some new skills.

With the lack of sports events and restricted access, the student photographers had to get special permission to cover them.

Haefner said, the yearbook also suffered in number of pages going from about 400 to 300.

She explained this happened because they weren’t selling ad space. Many groups weren’t able to compete or have games this year, so there were no sponsors to buy the pages.

Basurto said he is staying positive and looking forward to college, but he hopes the freshmen will get at least one year of ‘normal’ high school experience.