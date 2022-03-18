EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association (EPAA) is hosting an in-person student-art exhibit, it’s Annual Scholarship Exhibit, as part of the State Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) in Region 19.

Students were required to submit their entry by March 4 but the exhibit, located at the Crossland Gallery, 500 West Paisano Street, has been open to the public since March 12.

Below are a few of the samples found at the exhibit.



Aileen Monserrrat

Michelle Ramirez

Ava Landeros

Karen Lozano-Bolteada

Jalina Carrillo

The Clint Independent School District (CISD), Fabens ISD, Socorro ISD, and Ysleta ISD are participating.

It features artwork from over 75 high school students from the area, including 77 imaginative artworks, according to the EPPA.

Denise Zaragua & Sister

The guidelines require that all artwork must be matted to include proper backing (i.e. foam board, corrugated cardboard). Each entry must have students name, title, medium, teacher’s name, school and district affixed on the back of the backing.

The awards and prizes from the EPPA will award 8 scholarships to 8 different students at $250 each. The awards ceremony reception will happen on March 24, at 6 PM. The exhibit will close on April 2.

