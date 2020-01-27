Hero who saved infant during Aug. 3 shooting has been identified

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the El Paso Police Department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The hero who saved an infant during the horrors of the Aug. 3 shooting and helped many others has been identified.

According to police and the El Paso Times, the mystery man’s name is Lazaro Ponce.

FBI agents interviewed Ponce and confirmed to the El Paso Times that he was the man they were looking for.

The El Paso Police Department also tweeted confirmation on Ponce’s identity and added that Ponce saved an infant, ran back into the store, and helped victims by packing wounds and applying pressure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

El Paso Shooting Victim List

El Paso Strong

More El Paso Strong