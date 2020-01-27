Hero who saved infant during Aug. 3 shooting has been identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The hero who saved an infant during the horrors of the Aug. 3 shooting and helped many others has been identified.

According to police and the El Paso Times, the mystery man’s name is Lazaro Ponce.

FBI agents interviewed Ponce and confirmed to the El Paso Times that he was the man they were looking for.

The El Paso Police Department also tweeted confirmation on Ponce’s identity and added that Ponce saved an infant, ran back into the store, and helped victims by packing wounds and applying pressure.

