Help your pet relax this Fourth of July with ‘Chill Chews’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The most patriotic day of the year can be a nightmare for pets. That’s why a local pet store is offering an aid to help them stay calm when loud booms and other intense noises can scare them away.

Pet s Barn has developed "Chill Chews," a soft wafer with ingredients such as chamomile and tryptophan to help calm a pet ‘s nerves. The store is giving away the chews for free at any Pets Barn location in El Paso and Las Cruces from June 21 until supplies last. Customers can simply ask for the chews.

"We just hope this will help reduce the amount of runaway dogs over the Fourth," said Dean Travis, Pet s Barn owner.

Though the chews are for use to help pets, the item is not a snack.

"There is no CBD in the chews, and it s important to note that these are not treats,” Travis said.

To also help pets who may be scared by the loud noises that come with Fourth of July celebrations, the store will also be offering discounted engraved pet I.D. tags for $1.99 (regular price $5.99) until July 3. The pet store will be closed on July 4.

