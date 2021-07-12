Hello, baby! WBAMC welcomes first baby born at new facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just one day after patients were moved into William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s new facility, its first baby was welcomed into the world.

Early Monday morning, Baby Jake was born to parents Araceli Vargas and Pfc. Jerry Vargas Mendez. The new family received a gift basket, donated by the Maternal Child Services staff, to help make life at home easier.

With Sunday’s move, the hospital’s health care activities officially transfer from the legacy facility to the new facility. The new facility’s address is 18511 Highlander Medics St., Fort Bliss 79918.

According to a news release, WBAMC’s emergency room closed at the old facility and simultaneously opened at the new facility to ensure continuous emergency care for beneficiaries, according to a news release.

