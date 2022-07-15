EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Local web design agency, Hello Amigo, was recognized by the MBDA Business Center-El Paso at the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, as the 2021 Minority E-Commerce Firm of the Year.
Hello Amigo was selected for the award for their leadership in the tech space and commitment and support for minority-owned businesses. The agency was presented with the award at the Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week Awards Recognition Reception on Thursday, June 23.
“Having been in business for over 16 years, we have built a successful process to deliver easy-to-use custom websites, unique logos, target-oriented digital advertising campaigns, and creative copywriting to our clients,” said Armando Alvarez, Creative Director and Partner at Hello Amigo.
The MBDA Business Center-El Paso, successfully operated by the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, is the El Paso branch of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency program.
Hello Amigo provides clients with website development, identity and branding design, and digital
advertising.
To learn more, contact the agency or visit helloamigo.com.
