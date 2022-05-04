EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Summer is just around the corner and if you’re trying to get in shape, Healthy Nutrition club helps you set healthy goals with nutritional organic and protein shakes.

Samantha Escalera is the owner of healthy nutrition, with her father having 36 years of Healthy Nutrition experience she has now followed into his footsteps to help the El Paso community.

Samantha said she wants to help people that face day to day health issues, such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and stress.

“And therefore we put them in a plan, where we put them in a nutrition guide, we give them a meal plan, and we follow up with them weekly. So we do have personal clients that have seen results within 3 months of losing 30 pounds or more,” Escalera said.

The nutrition club has a variety of low calorie protein shakes to green organic smoothies as well as teas that are better alternatives than energy drinks. They even offer protein flourless waffles for your most important meal of the day, breakfast.

Healthy Nutrition Protein Waffles

The waffles come with diced fruit of your choice and sugar free or organic syrup.

“The formula to lose weight in general, is to lower your sugar levels, which in hand will also lower your insulin levels, it’s being in a caloric deficit, and so these meal replacement shakes actually really help to not only nourish you with multivitamins. The protein is also going to help you, it’s also going to help you control your hunger for a lot longer, and well at the same time you’re going to be at a caloric deficit because they’re only from 150 calories to no more to 200 calories as well,” Escalera said.

When it comes to their drinks, their protein shakes are soy based which contain 24 multivitamins and minerals. As for their organic shakes they add every organic fruit and vegetable.

Healthy Nutrition Club will be partnering with a new gym called Hot Worx on May 14, where they will be offering a fitness program with classes and nutrition.

Once the challenge starts, Healthy Nutrition will have high intensity and friendly for all fitness levels classes at the club on Thursday and Friday from 6 to 7 in the evening, and Saturday’s from 11 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon. The workouts will include resistance, endurance, and strength. If you want to start seeing results with their variety of drinks from green organic shakes to protein filling choices, head on over to Healthy Nutrition is located at 120 Redd Rd. Ste. B El Paso, Texas or check them out on Instagram at 915healthynutrition.

