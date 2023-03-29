EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 15 percent of adults in El Paso are living with diabetes or prediabetes and many people lack a diet filled with essential nutrients that could be vital to helping prevent the disease.

However, thanks to a plethora of online resources and no shortage of innovative chefs circulating on social media, a healthy diet doesn’t mean that flavor must be sacrificed.

According to the El Paso Center for Diabetes, “A high-quality diet with appropriate daily caloric intake provides essential nutrients, helps people maintain a healthy weight, and decreases their risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.”

Local Chef, Juan Lara, has some tasty recipes that you can try at home.

Don’t miss the Diabetes Now What? Telethon on Thursday March 31, at 6:30 p.m. where health experts will answer all your questions.