Health officials say PTSD also impacts individuals not in the military

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month and local health professionals advise El Pasoans to take care of their mental health.

Emergence Health Network reminds the public that PTSD is not only developed by individuals in the military. But anyone can develop the condition, Dr. Marcelo Rodriguez the chief medical officer at the organization says.

“Since this disorder is far reaching its important that our community knows more about PTSD especially following the incident on Aug. 3, 2019,” Dr. Rodriguez. “Even if a person wasn’t directly involved in that shooting or any other traumatic event, PTSD can still be an issue.”

Dr. Rodriguez says getting help can prevent symptoms from getting worse.

Possible PTSD symptoms include:

Nightmares

Severe anxiety

Irritable behavior/angry outbursts

Hypervigilance

Exaggerated startled response

Avoiding reminders of an event

Negative changes in thinking or mood

Emergence Health Network provides a wide array of services including counseling. Support groups and programs offered at Veterans One Stop Center.

For more information, call 915-242-0555 or visit www.emergencehealthnetwork.org.

