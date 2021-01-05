Health officials say El Paso ahead of state in vaccine rollout, Commissioner criticizes Immunize El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health officials say the area is ahead of the state in distributing its allotted doses of vaccines for COVID-19, but county commissioners want to see the remaining doses get to the public.

Data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services show 18,815 El Pasoans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Jorge Rodriguez, the region’s director of emergency management, El Paso County has been provided with 27,075 doses.

Rodriguez said during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting that health officials have been aggressive in getting the vaccine to the community and has worked with Immunize El Paso efforts. There have been logistical issues at the federal level that have slowed the distribution of doses, he added.

“We are moving and we have a good vaccine rate in terms of what we’ve received,” Rodriguez said.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said he had received calls, including from city representatives, that there has not been a solid understanding of who is receiving vaccines in the region. He said there was interest in understanding how many in the community do not want to take the vaccine.

“I know UMC (University Medical Center) does not have any more vaccines and is now waiting for their new batch of vaccines coming in,” Samaniego said.

Commissioner David Stout of Precinct 2 said the current rollout of the vaccine did not appear aggressive enough, and it worried him. He asked why there was still a gap between residents who had been vaccinated and available doses.

Stout said smaller providers with the vaccine doses might need support to speed up administering them.

“We can’t be sitting on the vaccine,” he said. “I was aghast when I heard that immunize El Paso was taking a break when you have health care workers working around the clock 24 hours a day through the holiday and trying to save people’s lives, and it was disgusting, to tell you the truth. I hope some heads roll over there at some point for whoever made that decision.”

Immunize El Paso had received more than 2,000 doses of the vaccine, but was closed during the holidays. It has partnered with the city’s public health department to speed up its rollout of the doses.

Dusty Warden, director of operations for Immunize El Paso, told KTSM 9 News that the organization expects to continue receiving shipments of the vaccine as efforts to immunize the public continue. He said Immunize El Paso’s approach has been on an appointment basis.

Stout also asked why pediatric groups had received doses of the vaccine when children were not listed in the current groups of residents scheduled for vaccines.

Samaniego said it was part of a glitch where registration was done for personnel listed in one of the priority groups. He said monitoring would be needed as the vaccine is continued to be rolled out.

Rodriguez echoed Samaniego’s comments, but said they will not be restricted to providing vaccines for the general public.

Stout said he hopes there is coordination to get vaccines to the public from those pediatric centers.

Newly elected Precinct 3 Commissioner Iliana Holguin asked what was being done to roll out vaccines to rural areas of the county.

Earlier in the day, the data showed more than 16,000 doses had been administered, but city officials said there had been a glitch in the data represented on the state’s website.

Rodriguez said the number of vaccines was more than 50 percent and other jurisdictions in Texas were around 25 percent. He said vaccines are administered to smaller clinics, and scheduling might be the issue.

“We hope that after this holiday break, we’ll have more of a sense of urgency with the smaller providers locally,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said for phases 1a and 1b, the Department of Health is trying to use their vaccine allocation to meet gaps for vulnerable groups that have not been included in federal programs. The health department would use its resources to help administer vaccines to rural areas in the county.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the El Paso Health Authority, said he is happy to see the public is looking to be vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. But the city, like other cities in the state, has few doses to immunize residents.

“We will continue to announce to the community when we have the vaccine and how we are going to be dispensing that vaccine,” he said. “For those that receive the vaccine, that is not a green light for you to do life as usual.”

The Health Authority said he and the Department of Health are “cautiously optimistic” about coronavirus rates in the area. He mentioned that a survey is being conducted, where health department employees are collecting “small samples” of blood to see how active the virus has spread in the community.

Ocaranza said nearly one in eight people in El Paso County had been infected with the virus, mainly residents on the East Side. Health officials will keep an eye on the first few weeks of January to see the holidays’ effects, he added.

El Paso area health officials have administered just over 775,000, according to public health data. A demand for tests dramatically increased over the fall when surges in cases and hospitalizations began to rise.

Hospitalizations are at about 400 a day, down from 1,000 during the surge at the end of the year, according to Ocaranza. About one-third of patients hospitalized have required intensive care, he added.

There are 22 patients at the state-run Alternate Care Site (ACS), which is inside the Downtown Convention Center.

Though there is some encouragement from current trends, health officials are looking to see how other viruses that affect the respiratory system spread and affect vulnerable populations, Ocaranza said.

The plan is “flexible,” he added.

“Right now, we are hovering between 300, 400 cases, which, in the past used to be very high numbers, but right now, after having the large surge that we had, we’re cautiously happy that it has gone down to that level,” Ocaranza said. “Unfortunately, we’re reaching a milestone. We’re going to be reaching 100,000 cases of COVID-19, which is not a good milestone.”

