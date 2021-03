EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health officials reporting 22 new virus related deaths in the borderland and 172 new COVID-19 cases.

The total number of deaths now stands at 2,351, and total number of cases 128,435.

As of today, 199 people remain hospitalized for the virus, 72 patients are in the ICU, and 46 are on ventilators.

Active cases remain above 2,000, meanwhile 123,578 people have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

