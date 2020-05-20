Health officials report two new deaths in El Paso due to COVID-19 and 78 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 54.

Health officials said that both patients were men in their 70s and had underlying health conditions.

The Department of Public Health is also reporting 78 new cases bringing the county’s total number to 1,930.

This comes the same day that city officials announced that it is OK to go hiking, jogging and walking on certain city trails.

Health officials report that there is a strong correlation between the Mother’s Day weekend and the spike in positive cases.

To-date 1,028 people have recovered from COVID-19; meaning there are 848 active cases within the county.

The City of El Paso said that starting on Thursday, a majority of the COVID-19 data will be up on the City’s website by 8 a.m. The data can also be accessed on www.EPStrong.org. Some of the data, such as total testing data and the zip code map will be provided online later the same day.

“It is disappointing that we are again reporting the loss of two more members of our community,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “These men are not just a number for us; they are someone’s friend, neighbor, a parent, a loved one. It is for this reason that we need everyone to help us slow the spread of this virus by continuing to do what I have been urging for weeks. Again, I ask that you practice social distancing, wear a face cover, wash your hands with soap and water and if you’re sick stay home.”

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.