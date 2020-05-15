Health officials report another two deaths due to COVID-19; 151 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting two (2) additional COVID-19 deaths for a total number of 43. The patients with underlying health conditions include a male in his 50s and a female in her 60s.

El Paso is also reporting 151 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county’s total number to 1,607. To-date 793 people have recovered from COVID-19; meaning there are 771 active cases within the county.

“We once again are disappointed to report two new deaths due to COVID-19, and our hearts go out to the families of these two community members. We must remember that all of these deaths are not just numbers, they are someone’s loved one and part of a family,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “Today, we have seen a dramatic spike in positive cases, this is due in large part to the increased testing throughout the county. The spike also means that this virus is still very active in our community and so I must once again stress—as I always do—the need for everyone to take the necessary health precautions by practicing social distancing, wearing a face cover, thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water to keep you and your loved ones safe.”

Mayor Dee Margo and the Office of Emergency Management addressed the need to increase testing in our community with the Office of the Texas Governor. The state afforded El Paso additional testing site supported by the Texas Military Department Mobile Testing Team (TMD-MTT) which increased access to COVID-19 testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals within neighborhoods.

It is estimated that as of today more than 15,700 tests have been performed within the county, of those near 1,000 tests were conducted by TMD-MTT during the initial three days of testing, which began testing on Monday, May 11.

The TMD-MTT supported sites will continue tomorrow, Friday, May 15 through Saturday, May 23, at the four City facilities due to the high demand. The locations are:

· Armijo Recreation Center and Pool; 710 E 7th Ave, El Paso, TX

· Nations Tobin Park; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

· Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library; 12480 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX

· Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX

Testing is free and available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only. Citizens are asked to make an appointment 24 hours prior to the testing date either online at WWW.TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or by calling 512-883-2400.

Testing is available to members of the community with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Although not required for testing, signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste and/or smell.

Testing in the rural communities also has been extended. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

May 19:

· Montana Vista Fire Station #2; 5411 Paso View Drive, El Paso, TX 79938

· Emergency Service District #2, 11440 N. Loop Drive, Socorro, TX 79927

May 20:

· El Paso County ESD #2 District Office; 16001 Socorro Road, Fabens, TX 79838

· West Valley Fire Department; 510 Vinton Road, Anthony, TX 79821

May 21:

· Horizon First Baptist Church; 17018 Darrington Road, Horizon City, TX 79928

· Emergency Service District #2; 11440 N. Loop, Socorro, TX 79927

May 22:

· Horizon First Baptist Church; 17018 Darrington Road, Horizon City, TX 79928

Similarly to the testing locations within the City, the rural locations are by appointment only. Citizens are asked to make an appointment 24 hours prior to the testing date either online at WWW.TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or by calling 512-883-2400.

Infected persons who have few or no symptoms can spread the virus that causes COVID-19 to others. Even if an infected person is only mildly ill, the people they spread it to may become seriously ill or even die, especially if that person is 65 or older with pre-existing health conditions.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.